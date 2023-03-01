Digicel bondholders poised to take majority stake as Haiti crisis sinks debt extension prospects

Businessman Denis O’Brien is set to hand the majority stake in his Caribbean telecoms empire to its bondholders in exchange for a debt reduction of $1.8bn for the business as the ongoing economic crisis in Haiti sinks the prospects of a lighter debt extension for the group.

In a statement issued overnight Digicel, which is headquartered in Jamaica, said Mr O’Brien had backed what it described as a ‘positive outcome for the business’ in a move that paves the way for a consensual debt agreement. While the statement did not say what size of stake bondholders will take it is understood the debt reduction deal will involve a majority shareholding in the business.

Mr O’Brien is expected to remain one of the biggest individual shareholders under the plan.

Haiti is one of Digicel’s most important markets and has been in the grip of a brutal economic and political crisis since the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moïse, in 2021 that further deteriorated last September.

Under the proposed debt-for-equity agreement, which remains subject to final agreement, Digicel’s bondholder debt will be slashed from $4.55bn to $2.75bn and its annual interest bill will fall by $110m – a comprehensive debt restructuring.

The deal has been backed by a committee representing holders of over 50pc of the bonds as well as having the support of Digicel’s founder and majority shareholder Denis O’Brien. If finalised it will see the group effectively recapitalised by bondholders in exchange for shares while Mr O’Brien will remain as a director and shareholder, the company statement said.

Digicel had initially sought a debt extension with holders of $925m of bonds that fall due today, but with further major repayments looming in 2024 and 2025 and no end in sight to the economic crisis that has gripped Haiti since September last year talks shifted to a more comprehensive restructuring.

It marks a dramatic shift for Denis O'Brien who had managed to retain his dominant shareholder position in Digicel through two previous debt restructuring deals since 2019.

In the statement this morning Digicel said it has reached an agreement in principle with the committee of its creditors regarding the key terms of a transaction to comprehensively reduce the company’s debt and remains in ongoing discussions to negotiate definitive documentation.

The talks with an ad hoc group of investors holding approximately 50pc of the company debt across bonds of various ranks and repayment dates.

The debt deal remains subject to definitive documentation and other requirements.

"While no definitive agreement concerning the material terms of the Proposed Transaction has been reached and no assurances can be provided that an agreement will be reached, based on momentum to date and agreement in principle on key terms, the company believes a consensual and comprehensive restructuring is achievable,” it said in a statement.

Bondholders who would have been due repayment today have agreed to a grace period to allow the process to continue without forcing an event of default.



