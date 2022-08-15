Diarmuid Ó Conghaile to join Wizz Air after IAA exit

Diarmuid Ó Conghaile was appointed chief executive designate of the IAA in early 2021

Diarmuid Ó Conghaile, whose surprise departure as chief executive designate of the Irish Aviation Authority was announced last week, has been named the new CEO of Wizz Air Malta.

The new Wizz Air subsidiary will be established later this year. Mr O Conghaile is due to depart the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) at the end of October.

Asked last week by the Irish Independent to confirm if he was taking up a new role with Wizz Air, Mr Ó Conghaile had declined to comment.

Mr Ó Conghaile was general manager of strategy, planning and economic regulation at the DAA, which operates Dublin and Cork airports, before leaving to join Ryanair in 2016. At Ryanair, he was initially director of public affairs and went on to head its Malta Air subsidiary.

He was appointed chief executive designate of the IAA in early 2021.

Jozsef Varadi, the chief executive of London-listed Wizz Air, welcomed Mr Ó Conghaile’s appointment.

Will Air said its Malta subsidiary “us on the cusp of an exciting journey” and that the establishment of the new unit “will help reinforce Wizz Air’s strong position and support its ambitious expansion plans in Europe”.