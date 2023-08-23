Development Capital invests €6m in IP Telecom

Development Capital, an Irish development and growth capital fund manager, has invested €6m in IP Telecom.

The Dublin-based firm offers cloud-based voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services, as well as communications telephony services, to customers in Ireland.

IP Telecom, which was first established in 2010, now works with over 4,000 businesses across sectors such as tech, education and retail. Customers include Decathlon, Repak and Right Price Tiles.

The business also employs more than 40 people.

The minority investment from Development Capital will be used to accelerate the company’s growth plans in the coming years through a combination of organic and acquisitive expansion.

IP Telecom plans to increase revenues from a forecasted €6m this year to €11m next year. Revenue growth has averaged around 25pc a year, the company reported.

“Together with Development Capital, who share our vision for success, we are looking forward to reaching new heights,” chief executive Shena Brien said.

"At the start of 2023, we set out our goals for the year: the continuation of providing impactful and improved telecoms services nationally.”

As part of the investment, Development Capital's investment director Anthony O’Driscoll will join the board of the business.

"We are excited to partner with and back IP Telecom’s goal of becoming a significant player in the hosted business telephony sector, which has experienced significant recurring revenue growth and demand in recent years,” he said.

The investment in IP Telecom is the 13th investment made by Development Capital.

It also brings the fund manager’s total investments in Irish small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to €100m in the past decade.

The €6m investment in IP Telecom is also the fourth by Development Capital Fund II, a €75m fund.

The other investments include Irish companies Spotlight Oral Care, Nomadic Care and Wogan Build Centre.