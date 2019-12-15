Deutsche Bank eyes bonus cuts amid saving drive

Deutsche Bank is considering deep cuts to bonuses for this year as chief executive Christian Sewing seeks to eliminate billions of euro of costs in a radical restructuring.

Germany's largest lender may reduce discretionary compensation by as much as 20pc, outpacing a 5pc decline in the bank's workforce this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Sewing and the board have still not made a final decision since the fourth quarter is not yet over, the people said.

Representatives for Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

