Desmond pumps €1m into Spotlight Oral

Billionaire businessman Dermot Desmond has invested another €1m in Irish oral health company Spotlight Oral, new Company Office documents show.

The company – founded by Galway dentists Lisa and Vanessa Creaven – also secured a €2m investment from Desmond's private equity fund, IIU, last year.

Documents filed earlier this month show that IIU was allocated 92,238 shares in February for cash consideration of €1m.

New documents also show that Brian O’Sullivan, a close associate of Desmond, was appointed as a director of the company in July of last year, around the time of the initial investment. JP Donnelly, a senior figure in the advertising industry, was also appointed to its board and is now chairman of the company. The Creaven sisters founded Spotlight Oral Care in April 2016. It has since developed a range of oral care products – including toothpaste, teeth-whitening strips and a sonic toothbrush. The company, which is based in Galway, has been expanding outside of Ireland and pushing its products into the US market. Last year they signed a deal with Target, CVS and Ulta Beauty, and opened their New York office.

