Desmond pumps €1m into Spotlight Oral

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

Billionaire businessman Dermot Desmond has invested another €1m in Irish oral health company Spotlight Oral, new Company Office documents show.

The company – founded by Galway dentists Lisa and Vanessa Creaven – also secured a €2m investment from Desmond's private equity fund, IIU, last year.

Documents filed earlier this month show that IIU was allocated 92,238 shares in February for cash consideration of €1m.

