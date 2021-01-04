Department of Finance seeks views on future of State housing lender

Construction: HBFI was founded with €730m of available funding to help small builders. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

THE Department of Finance is seeking views from builders, lenders and investors on whether Home Building Finance Ireland (HBFI) should continue to operate as a housing development lender.

The public consultation is part of a broad assessment of the State agency, which was established in January 2019 to help support an increase in housing supply, as well as the state of market finance for residential development.

As part of a legally required bi-annual review, the Department is soliciting feedback from key industry stakeholders on HBFI's lending products and its impact on the market.

It is also asking how Covid-19 has affected development funding in the last year and whether there is adequate financing in general for residential property development in 2021.

The consultation period is open until February 10. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, is required afterwards to publish a report incorporating the feedback and determining whether HBFI is fulfilling its role.

As part of the exercise, the Department is also engaging with the board, management and key personnel in HBFI. The chair, Marie Collins, must also submit a report to Minister Donohoe detailing the lender's impact.

HBFI was founded with €730m of available funding to help small builders who were struggling to raise enough money to build new housing. The initial target of the agency was to finance 7,500 new homes within five years.

The lender widened its remit last year in response to the pandemic by funding larger developments. In May, it launched its €200m Momentum Fund for a limited time to finance these lower-risk projects.

HBFI also extended financing to micro-developers with projects consisting of 10 units or less, while increasing its funding cap for apartment developments from €35m to €75m.

In its half-year report, published in September, HBFI said it had so far approved €340m in funding for housing development.

According to the agency's 2019 annual report, €108m of that was made available in the first nine months of operations.

The Department of Finance said a key driver of the improved mid-year results was the new financing from the Momentum Fund.



