Department of Finance seek views on capping interest rates charged by moneylenders

Views on whether it is a good idea to cap the interest rates that moneylenders can charge have been sought by the Department of Finance.

Licensed moneylenders can charge up to 287pc annually to borrow small amounts of money.

They are allowed to set their own interest rates.

An estimated €153m is currently owed to the country’s licensed moneylending firms, mainly by those with the lowest incomes.

Most European Union member states have some form of interest rate cap on high-cost credit.

There is a limit here, set down in legislation, on what credit unions can charge, but there is no explicit cap on moneylender interest rates.

The department has launched a consultation paper asking if it is a good idea to bring in a statutory cap on moneylenders.

There is a fear that limiting moneylender rates will have a negative effect on the supply of credit, leading to an increase in illegal moneylending.

The department’s consultation paper also said a cap could lead to confusion.

Before Christmas a report by academics called for the interest rates which moneylenders can charge to be capped.

Most of those who use moneylenders are women from poor households. It is thought around 350,000 people use moneylenders, who call to front doors offering funds and collecting payments.

The report by academics in University College Cork, funded by Social Finance Ireland and the Central Bank, called on Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to impose a cap on the interest moneylenders can charge.

The report urged the Government “to adopt a policy that prohibits usurious rates of interest in the interests of fairness to the most vulnerable in Irish society by the introduction of a restriction on interest rates and charges”.

There are 39 moneylenders licensed by the Central Bank, including new one Amigo which charges 49.9pc.

There are no specific limits on what a moneylender here can charge, but the Central Bank can refuse to grant a licence if it decides that the rates to be charges will be excessive.

Excessive is not specified under the Consumer Credit Act, but the consultation paper says this works out at a de facto cap of 188.45pc.

When collection charges are added the effective limit is 287.72pc.

Catalogue companies, which have to register as moneylenders as they charge so much for credit, have interest rates of between 43pc and 72pc.

The UCC report says the majority of customers of moneylenders become accustomed to the ease of availability and convenience of home collection.

The UCC study found that in 2013 a quarter of customers in Ireland were illegally offered additional credit before clearing an existing loan.

The closing date for receipt of submissions on the department’s consultation paper is July 31.

Online Editors