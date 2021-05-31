Denis O’Brien marks last day as owner of radio brands by telling staff it’s time to lift Irish Times ban

DENIS O’BRIEN has told staff at Communicorp that it is time to lift a ban on Irish Times staff appearing on its stations.

The businessman made the comments in a video conference to mark his last day as owner of the group behind the Newstalk, Today FM and Spin radio brands.

UK-based Bauer Radio is due to take over as owner on Tuesday.

In a final call with staff, Mr O’Brien is understood to have thanked employees and singled out individual contributions to the group, including from chairwoman Lucy Gaffney and veteran presenters Pat Kenny of Newstalk and Ian Dempsey of Today FM.

Back in 2017, Communicorp imposed a blanket ban on contributions from staff at the Irish Times in response to a column by Fintan O’Toole about Newstalk.

The station argued that the article in question suggested its management team and staff were “flagrantly, systematically and staggeringly sexist”.

The Fintan O’Toole column followed an earlier controversy, sparked by on-air comments from then-Newstalk presenter George Hook in a discussion about a rape case. Mr Hook had questioned whether a victim bore a share of responsibility for the crime. He subsequently left Newstalk.

Speaking to staff this evening, Mr O’Brien told them the group had been right to take a stand over Mr O’Toole’s column, but that it was time to move on.

He also said he hoped new owner Bauer will have more success securing Government support for independent radio, which Communicorp bosses have argued is squeezed between the direct support RTÉ gets to fund programming and the increasing share of advertising shifting to online tech giants Google and Facebook.

The sale values Communicorp at around €110m.

The acquisition was announced earlier this year and has been approved by the Minister for Culture and Media Catherine Martin, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, and the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

Communicorp operates national radio stations Newstalk and Today FM, where Ian Dempsey hosts the breakfast show, as well as local stations like Spin 1038, 98FM, and Spin Southwest.

Bauer Media already owns audio businesses in seven other countries and has a combined weekly listenership of 55 million.