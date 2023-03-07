Deirdre McGettrick’s Ufurnish raises £3.8m in fresh investment round

Deirdre McGettrick of Ufurnish says the deal draws attention to female founders and investors

Irish entrepreneur Deirdre McGettrick’s London-based Ufurnish shopping portal has raised £3.8m (€4.26m) of fresh investment from new backers including Tetrarch Capital’s Ciara McElligott and KPMG partner Michele Connolly.

The Sligo-born, UK-based, former investment banker launched the business in 2018. It is now the UK’s top furniture search portal and aims to do for the sector what platforms such as Daft.ie have done for house buyers.

The new funding includes significant involvement from female investors, who now make up almost a third of Ufurnish backers.

They are a mix of entrepreneurs, professional investors and senior professionals and are an important resource, Ms McGettrick said.

Making the funding announcement ahead of International Women’s Day, she said: “It feels really important to draw attention to female founders but also to female investors.

“I am particularly proud that 30pc of my investors are females and includes experienced businesswomen who have a strong record in building and growing businesses from whom I can draw down on advice when required.”

Expand Close Deirdre McGettrick launched Ufurnish in 2018 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Deirdre McGettrick launched Ufurnish in 2018

An early-stage £1.8m investment round which closed in 2020 was backed by a group of well-heeled Angel Investors including Dalata founder Pat McCann, who is now Ufurnish chair.

Smurfit Kappa CEO Tony Smurfit is also an investors, along with a mix of Irish and UK backers.

The latest seed funding will be used to grow awareness of the business and to build partnerships with retailers.

Ufurnish has more than 100 retailers and brands signed to its platform including John Lewis, Wayfair, B&Q and Heals as well as niche producers.

Shoppers can filter searches to their specific needs

It allows shoppers to find and compare furniture online, with retailers paying commission on the leads generated by the portal.

Shoppers can filter searches to their specific needs including opting to see only sustainable or UK-made products.

Ms McGettrick said the UK’s Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) had been a big driver in being able to attract investors for the business.

“It reduces the risk of investing in early stage companies for investors. As many of my investors are first-time investors, being able to explain the tax benefits of EIS investments was key to securing their investment,” she said.