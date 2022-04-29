Declan Ryan to merge Viva airline with Avianca

Aviation entrepreneur Declan Ryan is merging his South American low-cost Viva airline with Avianca, the carrier group that has operations in countries including Colombia.

Mr Ryan, who owns a significant stake in Viva, will join the Avianca board. Mr Ryan, a son of the late Ryanair founder Tony Ryan, owns Dublin-based aviation consultancy Irelandia, which has helped launch a number of low-cost airlines around the world.

The deal between Viva and Avianca still has to be cleared by regulators. If clearance is received, both airlines sill maintain their own brands and strategies.

The decision to merge the two businesses was prompted by the impact the Covid pandemic has had on the global airline industry.

“The pandemic has awakened countries worldwide to see the need to create solid and sustainable airline groups to guarantee and enhance domestic and international air connectivity and, at the same time, generate value for the consumer,” noted Avianca in a statement.

"This is an important day for Viva as it is the perfect scenario to continue with our growth and expansion strategy, staying true to our goal of inclusiveness in air travel,” said Mr Ryan.

He said the deal would “encourage growth” in the regional air transport market, “promoting low rates for users”.

“By delivering the fundamental good of bringing people together, we will positively impact the connectivity of Colombia, the region, and the economic development of the country”, said Mr Ryan.

Avianca has about 12,000 employees and a fleet of about 110 aircraft. It’s part of the Star Alliance.

Viva has a fleet of 22 jets and 1,200 employees and has units in Colombia and Peru that serve destinations across the region, as well as Mexico and the US.

In 2019 Viva received a $50m investment from New York-based private equity firm Cartesian Capital for Viva Air Group, in return for a stake in the airline.

Avianca exited a restructuring process last year that saw it emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“This new and robust group of airlines will benefit customers by using a more efficient cost structure to offer lower fares, a route network that delivers direct connections between destinations, a strong loyalty program, and friendly and efficient service,” said Roberto Kriete, Avianca’s main shareholder and chairman.

“The combination will help ensure that customers in Colombia and Latin America have two airlines that serve the Latin American market,” he added.

The Irish Independent revealed recently that Mr Ryan’s Irelandia is backing plans for a new aircraft leasing company called TippAero that is targeting client airlines in the low-cost sector.