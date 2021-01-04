Declan Kelly's Teneo buys London-based Ridgeway Partners

Co-founder: Teneo’s Declan Kelly previously served as the US economic envoy to Northern Ireland

Declan Kelly’s advisory firm Teneo has acquired the UK arm of Ridgeway Partners for an undisclosed amount.

London-based Ridgeway specialises in search, board appointments and succession planning. It employs 30 people, who’ll join the 300 Teneo staff members already working in the UK and 800 worldwide.

Sue O’Brien, previously the managing partner of Ridgeway, will be chairperson of the UK firm and will continue to lead the business under Teneo’s ownership.

The latest set of publicly available accounts for Ridgeway Partners Holdings show that the company made a £1m (€1.1m) profit in 2019, compared to £347,000 in 2018. It had net assets of £4.5m at the end of 2019, excluding pension assets.

Accounts for Ridgeway Partners Ltd show that entity made a £567,000 loss in 2019.

Ridgeway Partners Holdings had more than £3.3m in outstanding loan notes at the end of 2019.

“Following the year end, the group’s debt financing was restructured by way of a bank loan secured against the assets of the group,” accounts for the business state.

That resulted in the loan notes that were outstanding at the end of 2019 being repaid in full before the agreed redemption date.

The 2019 accounts for Ridgeway were approved by directors at the beginning of last October.

“At the date of approval of these financial statements, the pandemic has not significantly impacted the group’s revenue or cash flows and the group has continued to trade profitably,” the directors noted.

The UK business of Ridgeway Partners was bought by the existing partners in 2017.

