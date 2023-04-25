Decathlon to open second Irish store next month

French sports retailer Decathlon will open its second outlet in Ireland next month.

The store, located at Parkway Retail Park in Limerick, will open on Friday May 12.

Decathlon has signed a 25 year lease on the store, which spans 3,500sqm.

The retailer will also offer free parking to shoppers, as well as free ‘click and collect’ within three hours of online purchase.

Next day shipping from the store will also be available, the company said.

The opening of the new shop is set to create 64 new jobs in the Limerick area in areas such as ecommerce, operations and store management.

"Sports lovers in the area will get the full experience of Decathlon, with affordable products across 70 sports,” Decathlon Ireland chief executive Elena Pecos said.

Ms Pecos was appointed to the role earlier this month.

The store will also include 1,500sqm of sports experience zones, including a climbing wall, cycling track, football pitch, basketball court and an outdoor fitness area.

These facilities will be free to use for members of Decathlon’s loyalty scheme, which had 400,000 members here last year.

Decathlon's offerings include own-brand products across a range of sports.

The retailer reported that Decathlon’s Irish operations rank first across its global network of 1,750 stores for hiking and camping equipment sales, as well as for purchases of surf and paddleboard equipment.

It also sells around 350 bikes a week across Ireland.