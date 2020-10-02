Debenhams staff end five day sit-in

'DEFIANT' former Debenhams workers have vowed to continue their battle for a better redundancy package after ending a five day sit-in.

Four workers and a supporter who described themselves as the “Deise 5” ended their occupation of the high street chain’s Waterford store today.

They spent five days in the building’s canteen during a sit-in protest after the retailer went into liquidation in April with the loss of over 1,000 jobs.

Read More

The workers are entitled to a basic statutory redundancy package but want liquidators KPMG to give them an exit deal previously negotiated with the retailer.

This was worth four weeks pay per year of service, including statutory redundancy.

After emerging from the sit-in at 1pm, they said they will continue their fight and vowed that stock will not leave the store until a just settlement is in place.

"Everyone has played their part this week from us occupying the store, to the people who stopped lorries leaving with stock, to the people who marched on government offices, to everyone who lobbied their TDs to sign the pledge or to all of those who stood and weathered the elements on the pickets,” said former worker Mags Sinnott.

“This is not just about five individuals. This is about unity in our fight together for what is right.

“We are more determined than ever to secure a just settlement. We're leaving that canteen and this building to step up our fight.

"We feel we achieved as much as we can from the inside this time so we will now rejoin the picket lines to continue our fight to defend the stock which is our leverage".

They said at meetings with Fianna Fáil Minister Mary Butler and Green Party TD Marc O Cathasaigh this morning they said the dispute could be resolved by paying the package from the sale of stock or the State allowing money owed to it by the liquidator to be used to meet their demands.

They said the politicians refused to sign a Mandate pledge on the picket while the occupiers looked down. The workers said government moves to set up a stakeholder forum “does not address the immediate need for justice”.

Read More

Online Editors