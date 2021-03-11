Davy put up for sale in effort to close the book on bond scandal

Davy Group has confirmed that it is being put up for sale following a week and a half of unrelenting negative publicity and instability arising from a bond dealing scandal.

The board of the embattled investment firm decided Thursday evening to pursue a sale of the group rather than soldier on with a damaged reputation and wavering support from the corporate and political worlds.

Investment bank Rothschild has been appointed to manage the process on behalf of Davy.

Bank of Ireland is widely believed to be the leading candidate to acquire the firm, but Irish Life and Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer have both been reported as potential buyers, too.

Selling Davy would solve a number of problems for the Davy board and interim chief executive Bernard Byrne, who inherited a company in crisis last Saturday when CEO Brian McKiernan resigned over his role in a 2014 bond deal for which the firm had been fined €4.13m.

The company has a large overhang of shares owned by former staff, including a significant chunk owned by Mr McKiernan and former deputy chair Kyran McLaughlin, who retired on Saturday, too.

A transaction would take such owners out of the picture while providing a payday for the many existing staff and management who own stakes in the company.

A takeover would also offer an opportunity to credibly reform Davy's hard-charging culture, making the firm more amenable to regulators and its corporate clients, such as Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB, who expressed concerns last week over the trouble Davy was in with the Central Bank.

Bank of Ireland and Irish Life (and its parent, Canadian insurer Great West) were both on the shortlist to acquire Goodbody, Davy's chief rival which agreed last week to be acquired by AIB for €138m.

Bank of Ireland is seen in the marketplace as the best strategic fit for Davy. The bank owned a 90pc stake in the firm until 2006 when management executed a buy-out.

Davy would bring much-needed fee income and valuable corporate relationships to the bank.

Irish Life would be most interested in Davy's high-performing wealth management business, although sources said the insurance company was not likely to move quickly, given the level of due diligence required to mount a bid for the troubled stockbroker.

