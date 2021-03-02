Davy fined record €4.1m over ‘serious conflict of interest’ failures in bond dealing case

The country’s biggest stockbroker, Davy, has been reprimanded and fined €4.13m by the Central Bank of Ireland for four breaches of the European Communities (Markets in

Financial Instruments) Regulations 2007 (MiFID).

The fine is the biggest ever for an Irish stockbroker and the biggest here under MiFID regulations.

The Central Bank said it could not comment on the individual incident involved in the case.

However, it is understood to relate to a 2014 incident when businessman Patrick Kearney and his Kilmona Holdings Ltd sold Anglo Irish Bank bonds via Davy at a steep discount in order to settle a debt without knowing the buyers were Davy employees went on to sell the assets at a profit.

The Central Bank did say the investigation arose from a transaction a group of 16 Davy employees including senior executives undertook in a personal capacity with a Davy client in November 2014.

"In permitting the transaction, Davy prioritised facilitating an opportunity for the (buyers’) consortium to make a personal financial gain over ensuring that it was complying with its regulatory obligations,” regulators said.

“The transaction highlighted a weak internal control framework within Davy in relation to conflicts of interest management and personal account dealing,” regulators said.

The Central Bank’s Director of Enforcement and Anti-Money Laundering, Seána Cunningham said Davy fell well below the standard required in meeting its

regulatory obligations in relation to conflicts of interest and personal account dealing.

"In permitting a group of employees to pursue a personal investment opportunity, conflicts of interest were not properly considered, the rules in place in relation to personal account dealing were easily sidestepped and Davy’s compliance function was kept in the dark,” she said.

"This case serves as an important reminder that conflicts of interest are an inherent risk to all regulated entities. When not properly managed, they pose a risk to investors and diminish market integrity.”

She said Davy’s “lack of candour” when the issue was first reporting the matter to the Central Bank was as an aggravating factor in determining the size of the fine.

