| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

David Drumm, who was at the centre of the Anglo Irish Bank collapse, plots next move after release from prison

David Drumm, former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive, arrives at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court for his sentencing hearing in 2018. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

David Drumm, former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive, arrives at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court for his sentencing hearing in 2018. Photo: Damien Eagers

David Drumm, former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive, arrives at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court for his sentencing hearing in 2018. Photo: Damien Eagers

David Drumm, former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive, arrives at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court for his sentencing hearing in 2018. Photo: Damien Eagers

John Mulligan Twitter Email

“Another day, another billion.”

That was David Drumm’s wry assessment as he spoke by telephone to his director of treasury, John Bowe, while Anglo Irish Bank teetered on the edge of collapse in 2008.

It was just days before the Government introduced the controversial bank guarantee scheme. Drumm – one of eight children who came from an unassuming family in Skerries, north County Dublin – was pinning his hopes on a €7bn bailout.

Most Watched

Privacy