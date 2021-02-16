David Drumm, who was at the centre of the Anglo Irish Bank collapse, plots next move after release from prison

“Another day, another billion.”

That was David Drumm’s wry assessment as he spoke by telephone to his director of treasury, John Bowe, while Anglo Irish Bank teetered on the edge of collapse in 2008.

It was just days before the Government introduced the controversial bank guarantee scheme. Drumm – one of eight children who came from an unassuming family in Skerries, north County Dublin – was pinning his hopes on a €7bn bailout.

The stock market was pummelling the bank. Investors were running scared. Deposits were flowing out of Anglo – the reference to “another billion”.

Recordings of those conversations, obtained exclusively in 2013 by Irish Independent crime reporter Paul Williams, cast a unique light on events inside Anglo as its executives tried to prevent the inevitable at almost any cost.

It would never come. The bank was nationalised in January 2009 and later wound down. Its collapse has cost taxpayers billions of euro. It is money that, in one way or another, we’ll be paying back for decades to come.

And Drumm, who turned 54 last November, has just been released from an open prison for his role in what will for a long, long time to come, be Ireland’s most spectacular corporate collapse.

He was the last of five bankers convicted for offences linked to the banking collapse, four of whom served time behind bars. As well as Drumm, the four were Denis Casey, a former CEO of Irish Life & Permanent, and former Anglo Irish executives Willie McAteer and John Bowe. All have now served their time.

Read More

Drumm won’t work again as a banker or accountant, and is unlikely to be able to return to the US, where he moved after the banking crisis, but he still retains the financial firepower to start afresh.

Despite being bankrupted – he even got free legal aid during his trial – Drumm’s creditors were not allowed to touch a €4.4m pension pot the disgraced banker still has from Anglo.

The son of a truck driver and a hairdresser mother, the banking boss had left school when he was 16.

"I came from a very ordinary background,” he told the Irish Independent in 2010 from his bolthole in Massachusetts as Ireland struggled under the weight of the financial collapse.

“My father was a truck driver,” he added. “He raised eight kids. My mother saw very hard times, because if you think about it today, trying to raise eight kids on a truck driver's wage, it's not even imaginable how that was done.”

Who would have thought, as that 16-year-old young set out to make his mark on the world, that his legacy would be so devastating for a nation?

And yet here he was in 2008, talking indifferently about billions of euro, as if it the amount was inconsequential.

“Another day, another billion.”

It wasn’t just that the foundations of the global financial world around it were being shook, and that the reverberations shuddered through the bedrock to destabilise Anglo.

Not just that.

Its collapse – and especially the months and weeks that preceded it – was symptomatic of something deeper. Something darker.

It was a belief that the bank was above the law. That at least some of its brass could manipulate the regulators whose job it was to protect the bank’s ordinary workers, its customers, its shareholders and the wider public.

I’ve met David Drumm a few times. I spoke to him at a couple of press conferences, chatted briefly to him and former chairman Sean FitzPatrick prior to one of the bank’s final annual general meetings.

They were the stereotypical high-rolling bankers – smooth, charming, well turned out.

It was nothing but a veneer. The Anglo telephone recordings lifted the veil and revealed the contempt beneath.

Some high-profile Anglo bankers were first convicted, and later acquitted of charges that had seen them initially sentenced to prison.

Among the convictions that stuck were some against Anglo’s ex-finance director William McAteer and John Bowe.

And as the last Anglo banker to be convicted now puts prison behind him, how did David Drumm come to play a key role in seeing Ireland saddled with tens of billions of euro in debt that it could ill-afford?

Drumm was driven to succeed, but he took a more unusual route to the top table than might be normally expected.

There was no private education – the local Christian Brothers school sufficed; no degree from Trinity or other alma mater. Just an insatiable desire.

He rejected a university course and instead plumped to become an apprentice at a small accountancy firm before joining the much bigger Deloitte & Touche and qualifying as a chartered accountant.

In 1988 – and still just in his early twenties – Drumm was already starting to scale the corporate ladder with an eye to reaching the top. That year, he joined a private equity firm in Dundalk, Co Louth that was backed by the International Fund for Ireland and which supported businesses along the border.

A few years later, in 1993 he moved again, taking up what would be a short-lived job with accountancy firm Bastow Charlton. Within a few months, he left – taking a big paycut – to join Anglo as an assistant manager.

His drive and ambition was spotted early on.

He was tapped on the shoulder to move to the United States to establish the bank’s new division there. With his wife Lorraine and two daughters, he would make his home in Massachusetts, the state to which he would return when he left Ireland in 2008. He always denied he had fled his homeland.

Drumm was already being groomed as a potential successor at the bank. In 2002, the then Anglo chief executive, Sean FitzPatrick, recalled him to become head of Irish lending.

Mr FitzPatrick’s protégé would succeed him as chief executive in 2005. He was just 37. It was a rapid rise to the top. Mr Drumm didn’t disappoint, as Anglo’s profits during the boom rocketed.

In 2010, then Irish Independent journalist Ronald Quinlan exclusively interviewed Drumm from his Boston home as efforts were made in Ireland to hold him to account.

“I would say to you at a human level, there isn't a day goes by, all day and sometimes all night… I'm haunted by what we as a bank, as the management, as the board of the bank, could have done differently to not end up where we ended up," he said.

Asked what he would say to the ordinary Irish taxpayer who has been left to pick up the bill for the bailout of Anglo and the other Irish banks, Drumm said he was "sick to his stomach" about what had happened.

"If people could understand how truly sick to my stomach I am about all of the people I know in Ireland who are suffering, that have lost their jobs and are just generally in despair because they can't pay their mortgages,” he added.

"I have friends and people [in Ireland] who I worked with and whom I speak to every single day, who live with it every day.”

He too will live with it every day. Expelled from Chartered Accountants Ireland in 2019, he will surely find it difficult to reintegrate himself into any type of meaningful corporate role. His name will be permanently toxic. Rehabilitation in the eyes of the public seems impossible.

Just before he was sentenced in 2018, his barrister pleaded with judge Karen O’Connor to be mindful of the “notoriety” that the disgraced banker would carry for “the rest of his days”.

Many will think it is a small price to pay.