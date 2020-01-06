Danish furniture retailer Jysk plans seven-store expansion, starting in Waterford and Limerick

Danish furniture retailer Jysk says it will open seven more outlets in Ireland by mid-2020 as it accelerates its expansion plans here.

Jysk opened its first Irish store in Naas in April 2019 and already operates in four other locations: Drogheda, Navan, Portlaoise and Youghal.

The firm said its next stores will open on February 27 in Waterford and March 26 in Limerick, followed by planned summer openings in Carlow, Dublin, Sligo and at two locations in Cork City.

Jysk said it plans to employ an average of 10 full-time staff at each branch.

Over the coming three to five years, Jysk said, it plans to increase its Irish branches to 40.

“Our goal is to establish new Jysk locations in towns and cities all over Ireland, so we can contribute to the local economy, especially in smaller communities where our job creation will be extremely valuable,” said Jysk Ireland country manager Roni Tuominen.

Founded in Denmark in 1979 by owner Lars Larsen, Jysk today has more than 2,700 stores employing 23,000 people in 51 countries with 2018 revenues of nearly €3.6bn.

