Dalata optimistic for summer after strong start to 2023

Dalata owns the Clayton and Maldron chains. PIctured, the Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road

Ireland’s biggest hotel operator says it is optimistic for the upcoming summer season as revenues for the first four months of the year surpassed pre-pandemic levels

Dalata said it anticipates a strong summer due to the rebound in international travel, conferences and sustained domestic tourism.

Revenue per available room (RevPar) is now expected to be 28pc ahead of 2019 levels for the January-to-April period.

This reflects an increase from earlier in the year.

The hotel group reported that RevPar for January and February was 25pc ahead of the same period in 2019.

In 2022, the company reported revenues of €516m, the first time it breached the €500m mark.

This figure was also 20pc higher than in 2019.

Dalata’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for 2022 stood at €184.3m, which is an increase of 13pc compared with 2019.

Dalata also opened the group’s fiftieth hotel last year.

Overall, the group added a total of 1,900 hotel rooms last year and it now has a pipeline of 1,333 more.

Dalata is set to open a hotel in Finsbury Park, London, over the summer. The hotel, which is within walking distance of Emirates Stadium, will be the group’s first Maldron hotel in the UK capital.

The group acquired the 192-bedroom property in a deal worth €50m in February.

It said at the time that it is anticipating annual earnings of €4.5m from the property.

A second Maldron hotel in Shoreditch is currently under construction and is expected to welcome guests early next year.

The company currently operates a total of 17 hotels in the UK.

“Dalata has emerged from two difficult years and has resumed the growth and success that have characterised the business since its inception,” chairman John Hennessy said.

“Although there are many challenges ahead, we see a very bright future for our business.”