Customers who stay with insurers punished with higher prices, Central Bank finds

PEOPLE who have been with an insurer for a long time end up paying the most for insurance, a probe by the Central Bank has found.

This is due to what is known as dual-pricing where those who stay loyal to their insurer are punished with higher prices.

Dual-pricing also sees insurers discriminating against the elderly and the vulnerable.

The Central Bank said so-called dual pricing means customers who present the same risk and cost of service to an insurer paying different premiums.

Insurance companies have been accused of ripping off consumers by using big data to work out who will just pay up if they are sent a higher renewal quote than the previous year, rather than switch.

The Central Bank report states: “Our analysis has also raised concerns that those consumers who do not switch insurance provider on a regular basis, or proactively negotiate a discount at renewal, are often worse off than those who do.”

The regulator said there are huge variations between what different groups of customers pay relative to their expected cost, “with those customers with the longest tenure paying the most”.

“Dual pricing is evident across the private car and home insurance markets, where new and renewing customers are charged different premiums for reasons other than risk and cost of service,” the Central Bank said in its latest update on its probe into dual-pricing.

The latest update into dual-pricing, which is also known as differential pricing, found the practice is evident across the private car and home insurance markets.

“Insurance providers failed to demonstrate consideration of how these pricing practices may impact certain groups of consumers differently, and the potential for certain consumer groups to be impacted more than others,” the regulator said.

As part of its probe the Central Bank conduced consumer research which found that people tend to show a clear preference for staying with an existing insurance provider.

Often, consumers compare prices with other insurance providers to help to negotiate a better price with their current provider, rather than switching.

The complexity of insurance means most consumers have a limited knowledge of how insurance operates.

This leads to a tendency to believe it is easier to stay with a current provider rather than switch.

Because it is the law to have motor cover, consumers see insurance in negative terms. This results in both a lack of trust and lack of interest.

Director general financial conduct at the Central Bank Derville Rowland said: “We are undertaking a deep-rooted and forensic review of differential pricing practices in line with our mandate to ensure that the best interests of consumers are protected.”

Asked if insurers were not beaching the Bank’s Consumer Protection Code, which requires regulated firms to act fairly and honestly towards customers, Ms Rowland said adherence to the code formed part of the probe.

Ms Rowland said she was concerned that many insurers had denied to the Central Bank and the Oireachtas Finance Committee last year that they were engaged in dual-pricing.

She pointed out that some consumers benefit from the existence of dual pricing. People who shop around can secure a better deal, even if many lose out.

Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty TD is to publish legislation this week to ban the practice of dual pricing in the Irish insurance market.

He said the practice leads to consumers being charged artificially high premiums.

