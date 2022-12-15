Custom House Capital victims paid €11.3m of compensation

Victims of the failed Custom House Capital have now recouped €11.3m through the State’s Investor Compensation Company (ICCL) with remaining pay-outs set to be made by next summer.

ICCL is an industry-funded statutory vehicle and is responsible for compensating clients when regulated firms collapse. Its latest annual report shows the process of compensating more than 2,000 Custom House Capital victims – who have been sitting on millions of euro in losses since 2011 – finally picked up pace in the 12 months to the end of July 2022.

ICCL said 93pc of Custom House Capital have now been fully processed. An estimated €751,000 of compensation remains to be paid but that is a dramatically improvement since July 2021 when most claims had not been certified as a result of legal uncertainty around the process which was finally unlocked by the High Court late last year.

The ICCL can pay up to €20,000 per customer, though most Custom House Capital clients are owed far more.

However, in addition to compensation from the investor fund, the former clients are also entitled to the bulk of money raised from the parallel liquidation of Custom House Capital which was ordered to be wound up in 2011 by the High Court and Kieran Wallace, a partner at KPMG, was appointed as official liquidator.

The action followed a High Court-appointed investigation by two Central Bank inspectors who found “systemic and deliberate misuse” of €66m of clients’ money.

The clients were mostly pension investors.

In a separate update on the liquidation, given to the High Court in November, a lawyer for liquidator Kieran Wallace indicated that almost €29m in assets will be returned to the former clients in the near term.

That distribution will bring to €41m the amount in recovered misappropriated funds given back to clients since the firm went bust in 2011 as a result of the liquidation.

The High Court was told sums recouped by liquidator and administrator were significantly better than previously forecast – with €16m more generated from the realisation of assets than had been estimated and predicted back in July 2020.

While the compensation process and the liquidation are distinct, there are overlaps – it is one reason payouts to out-of-pocket investors have been so slow.

Claims for compensation need to be certified by the liquidator before the ICCL can honour them.

But the process was delayed for a significant period while ICCL sought clarification about an aspect of its statutory powers.

Meanwhile, ICCL’s accounts show the body has funds of €88.1m available in case of a future need, levied from a combination of large and small financial institutions.