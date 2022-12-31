Croatia to join the euro area on January 1 as legacy of Balkan war fades

Croatia will adopt the euro as its currency on January 1 when the former Yugoslav republic will also become a full member of the European Union-led Schengen area.

The EU Commission said the moves marked an important milestone in the history of Croatia, of the euro and Schengen areas and of the EU as a whole.

The euro area will now cover 20 countries and become the currency for just under 350 million people.

The move will mean Croatia and neighbouring Slovenia will share a currency for the first time since the bloody break up of Yugoslavia three decades ago.

Slovenia, which largely avoided the wars that ravaged the former Yugoslavia in the in 1990s, joined the euro area in 2007.

Three decades ago Croatia was in the thick of the conflicts, however, facing the Serbia-dominated rump of former Yugoslavia in a war for independence that ended in 1995 and left an estimated 20,000 dead and much of the economy in ruins.

The euro will replace the Croatian kuna, adopted in 1994.

Croatia’s post-war economy has been rebuilt on the back of its tourism sector, with dozens of historic towns and modern resorts dotting the mainland and islands of its Dalmatia coast, including the so-called Pearl of the Adriatic, Dubrovnik.

For prime minister Andrej Plenkovic’s government, membership of the euro and of Schengen caps long-standing efforts to plug the country into the European economic and social mainstream.

Unlike historically Russia-oriented Serbia, both Croatia and Slovenia had long-standing pre-Communist ties to the west as former Habsburg territories with Catholicism rather than Orthodox Christianity the main traditional religion and both moved relatively swiftly to align with and then join the EU.

"We had a constant catching-up to do, with our neighbours who joined the EU almost a decade earlier than we did," Mr Plenkovic said. "We are still trying to attain the same economic and social standards, investment and business climate."

Croatia still has issues with corruption, bureaucracy and emigration of its young workers to richer EU members.

Its location on Balkan routes used by smugglers of drugs, goods and people into the EU and its geography which span mountainous inland regions and the extensive coastline are likely to put it at the front line, alongside Greece and Italy, of the EU’s often controversial efforts to control borders.