CRH receives ‘strong’ shareholder support for US listing as revenues grow

CRH anticipates that group sales and profits for the half of the year will be ahead of 2022 levels as the building materials giant recorded a positive start to the year.

The Dublin-based group recorded a rise in profits and revenue in the first three months of 2023. Group sales were up 7pc overall.

The group said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first half of 2023 are likely to be more than $2.2bn (€2bn), assuming normal weather patterns and no major economic disruption.

Last month, CRH announced its intention to pursue a primary listing in the US, with the North American region now representing 75pc of the group’s EBITDA.

The group is now planning to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on June 8 to seek formal approval for the move following “strong support” from shareholders.

The move would see the company delist from the Dublin Stock Exchange when it moves its main listing to the US.

"We believe a US primary listing will bring increased commercial, operational and acquisition opportunities for our business, further accelerating our successful integrated solutions strategy and delivering even higher levels of profitability, returns and cash for our shareholders,” it said in a trading update today.

The group has also commenced a $3bn (€2.73bn) share buyback programme to return cash to shareholders.

The first $750m (€682m) of this buyback commenced at the end of last month and is expected to be completed no later than June 29.

"We had a positive start to the year in a seasonally quiet trading period,” chief executive Albert Manifold said.

“Looking ahead, despite some ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and an inflationary cost environment, we expect first-half sales, EBITDA and margin to be ahead of the prior year period.”