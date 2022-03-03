| 7.6°C Dublin

CRH offering local staff help to escape Ukraine

We secured the facilities, but more importantly, we secured our people’

People look at a train schedule at a railway station as they search for any train to leave Kyiv in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

People look at a train schedule at a railway station as they search for any train to leave Kyiv in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Irish building materials giant CRH has been helping its staff and their families escape from fighting in Ukraine as the Russian invasion uproots more than a million people from their homes.

CRH has four plants in Ukraine and has had a presence in the country for about 25 years. It employs about 800 there.

