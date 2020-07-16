Credit ratings agency warns AIB over tracker mortgage overcharging cost

THE latest tracker mortgage overcharging controversy at AIB has caused a leading credit ratings agency to slap a “credit negative” notice on the bank.

Last week the Irish Independent reported that 1,100 tracker mortgage customers at AIB subsidies EBS and Haven have been overcharged for years on their tracker mortgages.

It is understood refunds will average around €6,000 per customer impacted. The overcharging goes back to 2006.

It is expected it will cost the banking group €6.6m to refund and compensate customers.

Now Moody’s has looked at the latest overcharging admission at AIB Group and said it is a negative.

“Although the expense is modest, it is credit negative for AIB, particularly from a social risk perspective, as well as the additional pressure it puts on its bottom line amid low credit demand and increased loan-loss provisions in the coronavirus-induced recession.”

Credit negative indicates that the agency has noted a circumstance that might cause it to downgrade the company’s credit rating in the near future. Social risk comes from activities that affect the communities around the business.

Moody’s pointed out that the €6.6m expense is modest relative to AIB’s €610m total tracker provisions up to the end of last year.

The provisions include €70m allocated for an expected enforcement fine from the Central Bank over its tracker mortgage failures.

The latest debacle takes to 13,300 the total number of customers of the AIB Group overcharged in relation to trackers.

Moody’s said AIB has already spent €264m on the direct and indirect costs of restoring customers to trackers, refunding overcharged interest and paying compensation under the Central Bank-imposed tracker redress process.

Analyst at Moody’s Peter Griffiths noted: “The CBI’s [Central Bank of Ireland] tracker mortgage investigation reflects a social risk to which banks are exposed through their interactions with customers, employees and other stakeholders.”

AIB group was heavily criticised in the last few weeks when it was revealed it had imposed a blanket ban on giving mortgages to those receiving State supports during the pandemic. It has since performed a U-turn on this.

Last week AIB was accused of scoring an own goal after it started adjusting mortgage balances of thousands of customers caught up in the tracker scandal.

The bank failed to write to the 6,000 homeowners affected or make a public statement to explain what it is doing.

It came after the bank lost a 10-year battle to avoid paying out to customers who argued they should have had a tracker mortgage, the so-called prevailing rate customers.

Online Editors