CPL Resources to be acquired by Japanese recruitment firm Outsourcing

CPL Resources, the listed recruitment agency founded by Anne Heraty, has agreed to be acquired by Outsourcing, a Japanese recruitment firm expanding in Europe through acquisition.

CPL announced to the stock market this morning that its board had unanimously recommended the €318m cash offer for the business, which values the business at a 36.4pc premium to its closing price yesterday.

The acquisition is subject to shareholder approval. CPL has already received irrevocable undertakings or letters of intent from shareholders representing 43.3pc of the issued share capital.

"We are pleased to be announcing this transaction today and believe it represents an excellent opportunity for both the company and its shareholders," said CPL chair John Hennessy. "The offer from Outsourcing acknowledges the quality of Cpl and the strength of its future prospects, both standalone and as part of Outsourcing. The terms of the proposed transaction represent an attractive premium in cash and crystallise the substantial long-term value potential of Cpl today."

CPL is a Dublin-based global provider of recruitment services with 13,000 employees and 45 offices worldwide. The company had revenues of €569.3m in the financial year ending June 30.

CPL Chief Executive Officer Anne Heraty established the business in 1989 and developed it into Ireland's leading employment services company. The company listed on the Dublin and London stock markets in 1999.

Outsourcing is a leading human resources company in Japan with 80,000 employees spread over 300 locations. The acquisition of CPL provides the company with a presence in Ireland.

