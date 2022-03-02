Covid sales surge makes it record year for Keogh’s Crisps

Keogh’s Crisps used around nine million potatoes last year to make it a record sales year for the Irish gourmet crisp maker.

Tom Keogh, CEO of Keogh’s Crisps, said the company is set to top last year’s record revenues in the current year as sales continue to rise.

He confirmed the north Co Dublin-based family-owned business is to extend its production capacity at its Westpalstown plant by 50pc in response to the surge in demand.

Mr Keogh said he hopes the extension to production capacity will be ‘live’ by September and will lead initially to the creation of an additional 10 to 12 jobs.

Mr Keogh said “we have just passed the 100 mark in terms of numbers employed which is fantastic”.

The firm enjoyed the record sales year for the 12 months to the end of March 2021 thanks to “massive growth” in the firm’s 125g share bag sales during the Covid-19 hit year.

Mr Keogh said: “Our export business and airline business vanished overnight due to Covid-19 but the Irish consumer really supported Irish brands during the pandemic and we are still enjoying that increase in popularity today.”

He said that in the current financial year to the end of March the firm’s export market and airline business has made a very strong recovery after Covid-19 shutdowns.

Mr Keogh said exports currently account for 25pc of all sales “and I see that growing to 33pc over the next couple of years”.

Keogh’s supplies crisps to Emirates Airlines, and Mr Keogh said: “Our airline business is now almost back to pre-pandemic levels, which we didn’t forecast.”

He was commenting on new accounts for Keogh’s Crisps Ltd which show profits during the pandemic-hit 12 months to the end of March 2021 increased by 14pc to €113,408.

At the end of March 2021, the firm was sitting on accumulated profits of €1.34m while cash funds totalled €849,772.

The profit for fiscal 2021 takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €545,647.

Mr Keogh described last year’s profits as ‘modest’ and said in the current year due to rising costs “we are not forecasting an increase in profit, if anything it may be a decline”.

Mr Keogh revealed that Keogh’s is aiming to launch in April a Cashel Blue cheese and caramelised onion-flavoured crisp.

He said cheese and onion remains the best-selling flavour.