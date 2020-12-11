Covid latest reason for delaying Custom House victim refunds

The Covid pandemic has become the latest reason for delays compensating more than a thousand victims of the collapse of Custom House Capital, who suffered a combined €61m loss and are facing a tenth year without recovering funds.

The complex and lengthy liquidation of Custom House Capital has been running since 2011. The State’s Investor Compensation Company DAC (ICCL) is responsible for compensating clients when regulated firms collapse. Its latest annual report shows the process of compensating more than 2,000 Custom House Capital victims has grand to a virtual standstill.

The ICCL can pay up to €20,000 per customer, though most Custom House Capital clients are owed far more.

To date, the ICCL has paid compensation of €7.4m on foot of the certification by Custom House Capital’s liquidator of 574 claims, however, in the past year no claims were certified leaving 1,400 claims still await validation by the liquidator, a condition that has to be met before victims can to collect compensation from ICCL.

The complicated process of certifying claims and the need to sort out the claims and roles of the liquidator and the ICCL have massively slowed the process. Last year to break the impasse ICCL applied to the High Court for determination of the issues concerned.

However, that has not yet borne fruit. ICCL said on Friday that: “a number of preliminary issues in the application have been dealt with, progress has been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions and a date for the hearing of the substantive matters is awaited.”

Custom House Capital (CHC) was ordered to be wound up in 2011 by the High Court, and Kieran Wallace, a partner at KPMG, was appointed as official liquidator. That followed a High Court-appointed investigation by two Central Bank inspectors who found "systemic and deliberate misuse" of €66m of clients' money

The clients were mostly pension investors.

The liquidation included separating client funds from the company's assets and has involved numerous court hearings as well as the ongoing interactions with the ICCL and liquidator.

Custom House Capital itself had used clients' money to invest heavily in property, acquiring assets in countries including France, Germany and Switzerland.

But as the financial crisis took hold, it began using client funds to make up shortfalls before the structure came crashing down.

Accounts filed over the summer for Custom House Capital itself showed the total costs of managing the liquidation stood at €5.74m at April 20 this year, little changed since the last update was filed in November.

Liquidator fees and legal costs of almost €4m have soaked up the vast bulk of money raised from the liquidation of Custom House Capital's assets, the filing showed.

Liquidator's fees of €2.15m were the biggest single cost of the liquidation, followed by legal fees of €1.85m. VAT on professional fees of 23pc would add another €900,000. Total costs of the liquidation to date stood at €5.355m and have been covered from the proceeds of the liquidation. The latest filing shows that the pot had dropped to €374,000 at April 20 last.

