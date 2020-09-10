Covid-19 drives sales for virtual learning firm VR Education

Virtual learning firm VR Education has reported strong growth in sales amid the global Covid-19 pandemic driven by its flagship online platform.

The Euronext Dublin-listed firm said revenue in the first half of 2020 reached €681,000. That is 37pc higher than a year ago.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at a loss of €0.9m, the same as in the first half of 2019.

But the firm and analysts said VR Education was well positioned for strong second-half sales amid continuing global Covid-19 disruption, particularly for its ENGAGE platform. It generated a third of sales in the first half of 2020, up from less than a fifth last year, and will launch soon in China.

"This past six months have been transformational for VR Education," said chief executive David Whelan.

He said VR Education's outlook is "brighter than ever, which is in stark contrast to the difficulties many corporates are experiencing with restrictions and shutdowns happening globally".

ENGAGE is an online virtual learning and corporate training platform. A desktop version was released in December 2018, a mobile version 12 months later.

Mr Whelan said ENGAGE was ideally positioned to grow markets and clients at a time when remote learning, training and communications tools are surging in demand.

Davy analyst Shane Reilly said VR Education's second half of 2020 has started well, with several new contracts including support for virtual events run by Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson.

Davy expects VR Education to reach €1.75m in full-year revenues, 71pc higher than 2019.

"As demand within the US for training and remote distance learning inflates, VR Education aims to capitalise on the trial contracts by augmenting product familiarity and increasing order sizes," Mr Reilly said.

