Covid-19 crisis may deal €104m hit to Nama’s 2020 profit

The Covid-19 crisis could rock Nama’s profit forecasts this year and make it harder to deliver the full final €2bn payment to the State as pledged.

The National Asset Management Agency disclosed in its annual report that Covid-19 disruption could shave more than €100m off its previous profit forecasts for this year.

This could include a €32m charge to Nama income if the nearly 200 debtors still on its books delay loan repayments by an average of three months.

A further €72m charge would hit profits, the agency calculated, if the underlying value of assets on Nama’s books fell by 5pc from previous assumptions.

Nama said its cash receipts this year “have somewhat reduced this exposure”. Nonetheless, the virus would “have a material impact on Nama’s 2020 cash generation and, consequently, profitability”.

Nama said it also has begun enforcement actions against 74 of its remaining 198 debtors.

The disclosures overshadowed Nama’s announcement — reported earlier this week by the Irish Independent — that the State agency has just paid its first €2bn to the Exchequer.

The new Programme for Government will allow these funds to be funneled into an emergency stimulus package due this month.

“This repayment will materially reduce the level of borrowing needed to get us through this crisis,” said Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

“The money has been earmarked for spending and will greatly assist the Government in delivering appropriate supports for individuals and businesses impacted by Covid-19 in the coming months.”

Senior Nama executives said they remain confident of making a further €2bn in payments to the State in two instalments by 2022. But they conceded that the Covid crisis had unsettled previous models and assumptions and could make this goal harder.

“Notwithstanding our progress, we are alert to the economic risks created by Covid-19 and will be vigilant in the way we seek to mitigate these risks and maximise our lifetime surplus for the Exchequer,” said Nama chief executive Brendan McDonagh.

The agency’s chairman, Aidan Williams, said there was “still a lot of work to do and this must be completed against a changed economic backdrop”.

Nama booked a net profit of €265m last year, sharply down from 2018 as its assets under management continue to shrink to just €1.2bn. Its operating costs totalled €82m, down 9pc from 2018.

Online Editors