Cost of groceries soaring as inflation hits the weekly shop

The cost of groceries is rising as higher energy costs feed inflation

GROCERY price inflation has reached 3.7pc, the highest level since October 2013, according to new figures published this morning by research group Kantar.

The figure – for the 12 weeks to March 20 – compares to a grocery inflation rate of 2.4pc in the previous 12-week period and underlines just how quickly spiralling energy costs are impacting consumers.

Those higher energy prices make it more expensive for food producers to grow, manufacture and ship their goods.

This time last year, the grocery inflation rate as measured by Kantar was running at just 0.9pc.

The group analyses the prices of more than 30,000 products to determine the inflation rate. However, it points out that shoppers are likely to achieve a “lower personal inflation rate” if they trade down or seek more offers.

But the number of goods on offer at supermarkets is declining due to overall higher costs.

“As spiralling costs bite at the heels of retailers and shoppers, supermarket prices are being pushed up,” said Kantar senior retail analyst Emer Healy.

“The number of products sold on promotion has dropped by 5.7pc as the grocers look to mitigate supply chain pressures, and we’ve seen a marked increase in the average price of staples like bread, butter and toilet paper over the last 12 weeks.”

The managing director of Longford-based Pat the Baker, Declan Fitzgerald, told the Irish Independent last month that the business has been left “reeling” from the rapid increase in flour and gas prices.

Mr Fitzgerald said the price of premium flour which is used to bake bread has “gone crazy” on international markets in the past number of months. No flour is produced in Ireland anymore, with imports coming from the UK, mainland Europe and the United States.

Kantar said that inflation, rather than the pandemic, is now the main driver of changes to consumer behaviour in Ireland.

“This is a stressful time for consumers and that anxiety is being felt on the shop floor,” she said.

“With promotions down, shoppers are focused on seeking out the cheaper alternatives,” she pointed out. “Private label’s share of the grocery market is on the rise and has grown by 1.2pc since last year.”

Ms Healy added: “Retailers’ own lines now account for 46.3pc of total grocery sales. Headlines around shortages of pasta and flour have also seen sales of those products soar, with both categories boosted by 22pc and 30pc respectively during the month of March.”

Kantar noted this morning that the growth in online grocery shopping seen during the pandemic has been one of the habits from the Covid crisis that has stuck.

Since 2018, online’s share of the grocery market has grown by 3.1 percentage points, largely driven by couples without kids.

The new Kantar data shows that Dunnes Stores held the largest share of Ireland’s grocery market in the latest 12-week period, at 22.4pc. SuperValu had 21.6pc and Tesco had 21.3pc. Lidl had 13pc, while Aldi had 12.4pc.