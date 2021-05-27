Corrib gas investor eyes €300m exit

Supplies from the Corrib gas field are in decline

A minority owner of the Corrib gas field is preparing to sell its stake for an estimated $400m (€327m), according to a report by Reuters.

Norway's Equinor owns a 36.5pc stake in the Corrib gas project, alongside partners including Vermillion which operates the field and is owned by the Canada Pension Plan Investment board.

Equinor declined to comment.

"As usual we don't comment on rumours and speculation," a spokesman told Reuters.

Like many energy investors Equinor is known to be shifting to a greater focus on renewables including offshore wind.

The Irish Independent reported earlier this year that Equinor in partnership with the ESB is exploring five sites off the Irish coast, which they say could generate enough wind energy to power four million homes.

The companies have submitted foreshore licence applications to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to study sites off the coasts of Dublin, Wexford, Waterford, Cork and Clare as a first step to submitting planning applications

The ESB-Equinor plans include a floating turbine 35km off the coast of Kerry and Clare, near the Moneypoint coal-fired station, Ireland’s largest electricity plant.

That turbine, alongside a fixed-bottom project 20km closer to shore, could generate a combined 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of energy, enough to power around 1.5m homes.

Meanwhile Corrib, operated by Vermillion, accounts for around 95pc of Ireland's natural gas productions.