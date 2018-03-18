Correction and Apology

“43. I would add that before my ruling, I had read the wider ranging affidavit evidence and the content of witness statements upon which Chambury sought to place reliance to persuade the court not to exercise its discretion under section 9(5). Without making any factual finding, taken at its height it pointed to sharp commercial practice leading to the acquisition by Balark of its interests in the leases and the site, and it reflected the commercial disappointment of an unsuccessful under-bidder.[...]"

We are happy to correct our error and acknowledge that the Judgment of Mr. Justice Haughton contains absolutely no finding or suggestion of sharp commercial practice by Chambury, Mr. John Ronan or Ms. Jodie Ronan.