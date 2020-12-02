Corporation tax take fell again in November

The amount of corporation tax collected by the State fell in November for a second month just days after fresh warnings from the Fiscal Advisory Council the tax can not be relied on to set long term spending plans.

Corporation tax receipts of €3.05bn were collected in November, down €74m on the same month last year. It follows a decline in tax collected in October. For the year as a whole corporation tax receipts remain up €708m on what was paid last year.

However, the declines will be watched closely for evidence a period of sustained increases in the tax paid here by multinationals, which has doubled since 2014 even though the rate stayed the same.

The Government’s official Fiscal Monitor Summary for November sets out tax collected and spending so far this year.

The Department of Finance said the latest figures are skewed by a number of factors including the deferral of the ‘pay and file’ income tax deadline until 10th December, the return of €430m that had been withheld in October to facilitate Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) payments, and the hit to the economy from the latest six week lockdown.

The figures show a deficit of €8.9bn for the year to the end of November 2020 – mostly the result of a extra spending spurred on by the pandemic but also less tax being collected.

Corporation tax has helped keep that gap relatively narrow, coming in ahead of target for the year as a whole, but the Fiscal Advisory Council has warned that a significant share of that cash should be treated as a windfall rather than relied on to recur.

Tax receipts for the month of November amounted to €8.5bn, which was down by 14.1pc on November 2019 – that big shortfall was largely due to the deferral of the self-employed payment deadline, when a large slice of income tax is collected each year.

