Corporation tax take falls as Government spending runs €7.4 billion ahead of income in first 7 months of 2020

Payment of corporation tax slipped in July, adding to an already huge strain in the public finances.

Government spending was running €7.405bn ahead of income in the seven months to the end of July 2020 although the exchequer did get a €2bn boost from Nama when it paid back €2bn to taxpayers in July.

The widening deficit as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic is expected to expand further through the rest of this year to potentially €30bn. So far, the deficit is largely a result of increased spending – including on health care and wage support schemes.

The State’s key income streams have held up better. However, tax revenues for the month of July of €4.29m were down almost €1bn compared to the same period last year.

That was primarily driven by a steep decline in VAT receipts, which has been hit as the economy is locked down. In the first half of the year higher than anticipate corporation tax receipts helped compensate for lost Vat, and income tax had held up better than expected.

Income tax has held up much better, with receipts of €1.589bn in July only 8pc down from a year earlier – despite the economic hit from Covid 19.

For the year to date, cumulative income tax receipts of €12.131bn are just €88m off last year’s level.

Corporation Tax receipts in July of €165m are dramatically down on the same month in 2019.

The under-performance in the month underlines the volatility of what has become a key pillar of State spending power.

