Coronavirus Ireland: Unemployment rate could hit 15pc for second half of year - Donohoe

Ireland’s unemployment rate is headed for between 14pc and 15pc for the second half of the year, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has predicted.

Speaking on RTE Radio One’s Drivetime programme this evening, Mr Donohoe conceded that the latest figures from the Exchequer are grim and we are looking at an unemployment rate hovering between 14pc and 15pc for the remainder of the year, despite almost full employment before the start of the pandemic.

The Exchequer recorded a €7.4bn loss in revenue for July following an 18.6pc decrease in tax takings while there was a 29.5pc increase in Government spending.

The net result is a deficit now hovering around €38bn.

While he conceded that “this is bad”, he said the economic picture isn’t entirely gloomy.

“It is exactly in line with how we expected this pandemic to affect our tax collection and affect how we are spending the country’s money,” he told host Mary Wilson.

“So, as challenging as this is, it’s absolutely inside of what we expected to be happening in July of this year,” he said.

“Once our efforts to contain the disease got underway and secondly and more specifically, the figures in relation to income tax are a positive signal,” he said.

“To be at this point in early August in 2020 with all our country has gone through and for the total amount of income tax we’ve collected this year to be roughly equal to what we collected at the same point a year ago is encouraging, but we’ve much to do to build on that sign and translate it into things that really mean things for the lives of people and their wages.”

Asked about the alarming hole in finances, Mr Donohoe said the State had no choice but to borrow “so much to help our country recover” and to manage the pandemic.

“We’re borrowing a lot but so is every country across the world,” he said.

While he said that he expects the number of people who are unemployed to drop further in the weeks ahead as the country gradually reopens, the drop in unemployment figures will be lower than in recent weeks in which around 30,000 people a week were coming off the Pandemic Unemployment scheme compared to around 20,000 a week during the first phase of re-opening.

But he admitted that the looming rate of unemployment for the rest of 2020 is a concern.

“While it is a dramatic change from where we were in the darkest economic moments earlier in the year, it is of course far higher than I want it to be and massively higher than when this disease his our shores.”

Asked about the Cabinet’s controversial decision to delay the re-opening of pubs until at least the end of August, Mr Donohoe said “we couldn’t find an alternative way of trying to keep our country safe.”

And he said the option of regional or targeted re-opening of pubs in rural areas or those with low rates of infection wasn’t an option as it might be in larger countries due to Ireland’s small size and mobile population.

He cited an alarming increase in the number of new infections over the past 48 hours compared to just a week ago which he said have now spread to other parts of the country while the median age of those infected is getting much younger.

And if pubs were to re-open now it would “lead to many more opportunities for the disease to spread,” he said.

Online Editors