Coronavirus: Almost a quarter of companies have ceased trading - CSO survey

A shopper in a facemask walks down an almost deserted Henry Street in Dublin’s city centre (PA)

Almost a quarter of companies that responded to the survey by the Central Statistics Office say they have ceased trading temporarily while a third have let staff go.

The online survey was sent to a sample of 3,000 businesses and the information was collected between Monday 20 and Friday 24 April. The response rate to the survey was 26.4pc, the CSO said.

“The results show that of the enterprises that responded to the Business Impact of COVID-19 Survey, 23.3pc had ceased trading temporarily during the period 16 March to 19 April, 0.6pc had ceased trading permanently, and 76pc continued to trade,” statistician, Colin Hanley, said in a statement.

Among construction companies, 701pc had ceased trading either temporarily or permanently, while in accommodation and food services 88.1pc had ceased trading.

Turnover has been hit in 70.4pc of responding businesses, the CSO said and 69.0pc of businesses have implemented some form of remote working.

The survey is the most comprehensive yet of businesses here and comes as the Government ponders how to reopen the economy and get more than a million workers back into their jobs.

Spending has been hit hard by the lockdown and data from the Central Bank of Ireland issued yesterday showed that credit card and ATM transactions fell by €144m in March from a year earlier and it said a bigger hit was to come in April when it expected figures to fall by almost 40pc.

The Government is forecasting the economy will contract by 10.5pc this year, effectively wiping out two years of gains in gross domestic product.

427,000 workers have received payments under the wage subsidy scheme while 591,000 are on the Government’s flat rate pandemic unemployment programme.

The Government is currently considering plans to ease the lockdowns but it is expected that the existing tough restrictions may be extended beyond their May 5 deadline.

