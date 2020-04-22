Prepared: Port of Cork is strengthening supply links with the continent

SHIPPING line CLdN is launching a weekly freight-only service between Cork and the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.

Starting this weekend, a ship from the Luxembourg-based line will arrive each Sunday in Cork and depart on Tuesday for Zeebrugge, Europe's biggest port for 'roll on, roll off' freight and a key conveyor of new cars to Ireland.

The route will provide an alternative for Munster-based hauliers reliant on Irish Sea routes and onward journeys via the UK 'land bridge'.

The Port of Cork said the service would strengthen Munster's supply chains with the continent - two months after Cork lost its weekly Brittany Ferries connection to Spain.

"In these unprecedented times, this direct freight link with Europe from Ireland's primary southern gateway will reinforce the port's commitment to supporting businesses in the region and preparing for any eventuality Brexit may bring," said Port of Cork chairman John Mullins.

Port CEO Brendan Keating said the Zeebrugge link "will greatly support our efforts to keep supply chains moving during the Covid-19 pandemic".

"The port has been actively looking at ways to bolster its freight activity and is delighted to partner with a company that enjoys such a great reputation," he said.

CLdN - short for Compagnie Luxembourgeoise de Navigation - last year beefed up its Dublin sailings with the ports of Zeebrugge and Rotterdam in preparation for Brexit.

It employs about 2,000 in ro-ro and bulk freight services to EU and UK ports.

Irish Independent