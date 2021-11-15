Cork engineer makes history as she takes up executive vice president role at Intel in US

A Cork woman has made history as the first ever Irish person to be promoted to the role of executive vice president at technology giant Intel.

Dr Ann Kelleher, a native of Macroom in Co Cork and a graduate of University College Cork’s electrical engineering programme, joined the world’s largest semiconductor chip manufacturer in 1996, three years after she became the first woman to receive a doctorate from the National Microelectronics Research Centre at the Tyndall National Institute at UCC.

Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger today tweeted about the appointment, saying: “So well deserved with her many contributions including the turnaround of our Tech Dev [Technology Development] organisation this past year.”

It’s understood Dr Kelleher will head the team from the US multinational’s technology development site in Oregon.

She will be responsible “for the research, development and deployment of next-generation silicon logic, packaging and test technologies that power the future of Intel’s innovation,” according to Intel.