Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he’s concerned for the future of Shannon and Cork airports as the impact from the Covid pandemic takes a heavy toll on the aviation sector.

And he conceded that an EU ‘traffic light’ system being designed to help open up air travel across the region is still “a bit up in the air”.

Mr Varadkar – who is currently self-isolating after a colleague tested positive for Covid - was speaking remotely this morning as aircraft maintenance firm Dublin Aerospace announced it’s hiring 29 apprentices. It currently employs about 350 people. The company’s founder, chairman and CEO, Conor McCarthy, said there had been 2,000 expressions of interest in the roles.

Mr Varadkar said he’s “genuinely worried” in relation to future air connectivity in and out of Ireland, especially for services to destinations such as the west coast of the United States and others that play a strategic role in Ireland’s globalised economy.

Airlines are culling and heavily pruning routes all over the world as global passenger travel slumps.

Read More

“I think routes like Dublin to London Heathrow will come back very quickly. I would be worried about Shannon and Cork bouncing back,” said Mr Varadkar.

The government has been consistently criticised by Ryanair for having too many travel restrictions that the carrier claims are too strict.

Willie Walsh, the former CEO of Aer Lingus owner IAG, yesterday claimed that the government has “shut the island down”.

Last week, the government said Ireland will join an EU traffic light system that will result in regions designated either red, yellow or green depending on their incidence of Covid-19.

It’s hoped to have that system in place by the middle of next month.

“It’s been led by the [European] Commission, but very much grounded in science and data,” said Mr Varadkar this morning.

“It’s planned to be agreed, if possible, at a meeting of the [EU’s] General Affairs Council that will happen around the middle of October,” he said.

“That will be led by the foreign ministers as opposed to health ministers. I think in fairness, the foreign ministers will probably take a broader and more holistic view than health ministers, who take a more narrow view. That’s probably a positive in terms of getting a good outcome for aviation,” added Mr Varadkar.

“It is still a bit up in the air and there will be, certainly, flexibility as to how different countries treat amber and red,” he said. “Green will be green, there’s no doubt about that, but amber and red may be treated differently by different countries, whether it’s testing or restricted movements.”

Mr Varadkar said the new system will work on a regional rather than a country-wide basis.

“We’ll be able to make the distinction – and there can often be a very big one – between, say, the Algarve and Lisbon and Porto.”

But he said the reality is that “all the numbers are going in the wrong direction”.

“The way things are heading, there might be just the Baltic states by next week,” said Mr Varadkar in relation to countries with lower incidences of the virus.

“That makes it trickier,” he added, in terms of deciding whether a higher incidence should become the benchmark for travel, or to wait until the current wave of the virus peaks and declines again.

Online Editors