Core Media’s Alan Cox to stand down

Advertising agency Core Media, whose clients include the National Lottery, Fáilte Ireland and the HSE, has named Aidan Greene as its new CEO. He’ll take over from Alan Cox on April 4th, when the long time chief executive leaves to start a software business focused on business transformation.

Aidan Greene has been deputy CEO since 2014.

Core employs 330 staff and describes itself as Ireland’s largest marketing communications company, involved in everything from planning marketing campaigns and sponsorships to buying advertising space for clients and the creative end of the advertising business.

The company hit the headlines itself in 2017 when it joined a boycott of Google’s YouTube platform on behalf of clients concerned their advertisements might be appearing alongside extremist, homophobic and other potentially damaging content online. The boycott had started in the UK in March when companies such as Marks & Spencer, McDonald's and Tesco withdrew ad campaigns from the video channel over revenue potentially going to extremist video creators and spread to the US, Ireland and beyond. It ended when YouTube moved to address the advertisers concerns.

Core Media said Aidan Greene’s appointment as CEO marks a significant milestone for the business.

Before his current role Aiden Greene was managing director of media planning and buying agency, MediaVest (now part of Core as Spark Foundry). Before that he launched the direct response media agency, Clear Blue Water, in 2005,. He has also worked in Ogilvy & Mather and Carat.

“Working with Alan has been an invaluable experience. He is an incredible leader whose expertise and friendship I have valued over the years. His understanding of the ever-changing media industry landscape and his passion for learning and development to meet the needs of our clients and team is something I will continue. I’m looking forward to this new role and am confident that alongside Core’s established and experienced leadership team, we are in a unique position to offer clients a truly collaborative, more powerful solution,” the incoming CEO said.

The chair of Core’s board of directors Patrick Coveney said Aidan Greene had outstanding leadership skills, a wealth of media industry and agency experience and a significant track record in organisation building, strategy, talent development, fostering diversity, and change management.

Core employs a team of 330 people and consists of eight practices - Creative, Data, Investment, Learning, Media (comprising of Mediaworks, Spark Foundry, Starcom, and Zenith), Research, Sponsorship, and Strategy.