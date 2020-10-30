Consumers ramped up spending in final days before Level 5 lockdown

Consumers ramped up spending in the final days before the announcement of a nationwide Level 5 lockdown, according to the latest credit and debit card statistics from the Central Bank.

Card transactions spiked in the five days before Taoiseach Micheal Martin's speech on October 19, as consumers dramatically reversed the trend of the preceding two weeks when Level 3 restrictions applied.

By October 12, total spending had actually dipped below the average of October 2019 amid dramatically rising Covid cases, only to take off again as the Cabinet contemplated moving to the strictest level of lockdown.

"As seen with the original restrictions, spending increased in the days leading up to, and in this cased peaked on the day prior to, the new restrictions being introduced," the Central Bank said in an explanatory paper about the statistics.

For the first week of Level 5, total spending was down 1.6 per cent year-on-year, suggesting the lockdown was having a limited impact on consumer habits. By contrast total daily spending fell by as much as 40pc during the first wave of coronavirus in March and April.

The number of card transactions have stayed above 2019 averages from the Phase 2 easing of restrictions in June right through to the current level of restrictions. By contrast, ATM withdrawals remain 33pc below last year's figures.

Total card spending in September was €6.5bn, a small decrease compared to August and September 2019, reflecting lower levels of economic activity generally as Covid restrictions tightened. The total number of card transactions fell month-to-month from 132m in August to 128m in September, but the average spend per transaction rose.

Electrical goods, hardware and groceries all had big jumps in total spending year-on-year in September, but Covid hit sectors like transport and accommodation experienced steep declines. Spending on social activities dropped 9pc over the month, with restaurants and dining dipping by 13pc.

E-commerce expenditure of €2.2bn accounted for 42pc of all card spending in September - still slightly below the peak volume in April, but 18pc higher than the same period in 22019.

Card spending on education exploded from August to September as consumers concentrated their spending in September rather than spreading it out, as parents hedged against possible school closures ahead of the academic year.

