Consumer spending set to plunge by estimated €2.6bn due to coronavirus pandemic

Consumer spending use credit and debit cards as well as cash withdrawals are set to plunge by an estimated €2.6bn or 40pc this month from a year ago, according to the Central Bank of Ireland.

Research from the Central Bank published today tracked spending and cash withdrawals as the lockdown progressed.

It said that the value of both card spending and ATM withdrawals declined rapidly from 16 March, in part due to the St Patrick’s Day Bank Holiday and that by the time the stay-at-home order was announced on 27 March, the value of card spending had already declined by over one-fifth since the first week of March, while the value of ATM withdrawals was down over 40pc.

“This pattern of declining spending and cash withdrawals has continued into the first week of April, with card spending down by almost one-third and ATM withdrawal amounts down 57 per cent on the first week of March,” economists Andrew Hopkins and Martina Sherman wrote in the report.

“If the current level of spending and ATM withdrawals were to continue for the remainder of April 2020, it is estimated that overall card spending and cash withdrawals would be €2.6bn (40pc) lower than in comparison with April 2019,” the report said.

Even though cash withdrawals have been hit hard, the data shows the average ATM withdrawal amount has increased markedly from €137 in the first week of March to around €178 by the first week of April.

With more than half a million workers now reliant on the Government for incomes and businesses shuttered across the State, the economic toll of the pandemic is rising sharply and the International Monetary Fund said yesterday that world was set for its biggest economic crash since the 1930s.

The Central Bank of Ireland is forecasting that the economy will shrink by more than 8pc this year.

