Consumer and business spending will shape Ireland in the tough months ahead

Punter power: Consumer confidence will help drive our recovery as the economy reopens. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Colin Keegan

Neil Gibson

With indicators now comparable to the lowest points of the financial crisis, consumer and business spending in the months ahead, influenced by government policy, will shape the post-Covid world.

To date, the response to the Covid-19 pandemic has rested almost entirely in the hands of federal governments as they moved unprecedented sums of money to protect their economies and businesses from the worst aspects of the outbreak.

The relationship between public health, consumer confidence and the business community has never been so important.