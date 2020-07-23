Construction of new homes falls by a third amid Covid-19 uncertainty

The supply of new housing has dropped by a third over the past year and could fall further because of Covid-19 shocks. More than half of the 16,617 residences built in that time have been in Dublin and its commuter-belt counties.

Those are the key findings from today's residential property report by GeoDirectory, the firm that provides a national database on all properties to An Post and State agencies. It documents huge imbalances in supply and demand between Dublin and the rest of the country - and warns these could grow worse in a virus-rattled economy.

"Residential building activity tends to respond asymmetrically over the business cycle, deteriorating rapidly in downturns and rebounding slowly in upswings. Covid-19 has increased uncertainty around prices, financing and demand," the report said.

"Coupled with the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, this raises the possibility that some projects may be deferred or even cancelled, further reducing supply in coming years."

Homes currently under construction total 13,661. That's 3.2pc less than a year ago - and 10.2pc lower in Dublin.

Nearly two-thirds of homes completed from July 2019 to June 2020 were in Leinster, led by 5,026 in Dublin. Kildare added 1,279, Meath 1,230 and Wicklow 859. Cork added 1,879.

Dublin now has more than 120,000 apartments, 64.2pc of all apartment units in the State. Nearly 22pc of residences in the capital are apartments; the national average outside Dublin is just 4.6pc.

Only 1.3pc of residential properties in Dublin were vacant last month, followed by Kildare (2pc) and Wicklow (2.9pc). By contrast, 14.6pc of residences were vacant in Leitrim, 12.6pc in Roscommon and 12.5pc in Mayo.

The National Asset Management Agency, meanwhile, reported a €49m first-quarter loss and slumping revenues that it attributed to Covid-19.

The agency said the pandemic had weakened "the fair value of Nama debtor loans".

Its losses "take account of market uncertainty and a lack of visibility on the full extent of market disruption arising from Covid-19", Nama said.

The agency has been gradually disposing of properties and development sites acquired a decade ago from retail banks saddled with toxic debts. The agency recorded a €41m profit in the first quarter of 2019, but its cash flow has been disrupted by the crisis.

While Nama said it generated €226m in the first quarter, this fell to just €100m in the April-June period.

Nama has yet to pick a preferred bidder to build up to 3,500 homes at its 15-hectare Poolbeg site in Dublin.

Irish Independent