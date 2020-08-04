Construction industry hit with largest annual decline in house-building in eight years

The second quarter of this year saw the largest annual decline in house-building in eight years, according to the latest BER Tracker from Goodbody.

Housing completions were down by 33pc to a total of 3,220 as the lockdown took full effect while scheme completions fell by 37pc to 1,770.

Apartments dropped by 35pc to a total of 450 while single properties fell by 24pc year-on-year to 1,000.

Although this represents the largest drop in nearly a decade, Goodbody said this is still ahead of their expectations and suggest that housing output has come back strongly.

Construction sites reopened in Ireland in the middle of May.

Housing completions are expected to fall substantially in 2020 by about 20pc with projected figures standing at 16,500 from 14,000. For next year it expects a total of 19,500 completions, which is an increase of 3,500 on the original projection.

Dublin was hit the hardest by the decline in housing output - recording a 48pc drop in the second quarter - but large-scale declines were seen all over the country.

Housing commencements fell by 46pc in the same period with the biggest decline seen in Dublin’s satellite countries.

This suggests that builders are focused on finishing existing sites and that the crisis will have longer-lasting impacts on output levels beyond 2020.

