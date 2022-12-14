ComReg to raise up to €448m from award of ‘5G’ licences

Mobile phone operators Eir, Imagine, Three and Vodafone are set to pay a combined €448m to the State for access to spectrum capable of supporting fast ‘5G’ mobile phone coverage..

The four operators secured access to the additional telecoms capacity in an auction run by communications regulator ComReg.

The Main Stage of the MBSA2 Award Process has determined the winners and prices for the 470 MHz of spectrum made available across four valuable spectrum bands (700 MHz, 2.1 GHz, 2.3 GHz and 2.6 GHz Bands).

The spectrum bands are suitable for providing 5G and widespread mobile coverage, along with increasing the capacity of mobile and fixed networks, ComReg said.

An award of spectrum comes with obligations on operators to meet targets for coverage set by the regulator including around the share of population and geographic extent of services.

The awards run for 19 years, with the final price that will be paid to the State subject to the determination of legal proceedings, ComReg said.

It said the awards of the capacity would significantly increase (by 46pc) the spectrum available for fixed and mobile services, while facilitating operators in making long-term investment decisions.