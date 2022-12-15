Competition watchdog blocks Uniphar takeover of Navi Group

Competition authorities have taken a rare decision to block a proposed company takeover, rejecting stock market listed pharmacy group Uniphar’s planned takeover of Navi Group.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) blocked the proposed acquisition of pharmacy solutions business, NaviCorp Limited, which trades as Navi Group, on the grounds that the result of the proposed acquisition will be to substantially lessen competition in markets for services in the State.

The parties can appeal the decision to the High Court. They have 40 days from December 15th to take a case.

The proposed acquisition was originally notified to the CCPC in December 2021. NaviCorp operates a number of wholly-owned subsidiaries: Thera Pharmaceuticals Limited, CarePlus Pharmacy DAC, TouchPlus Technologies Limited, and Pembroke Healthcare Limited which provide IT and retail franchise services to retail pharmacies.

Stock market listed pharmacy supply group Uniphar already owns the Hickeys pharmacy chain, bought two years ago as well as the Allcare and Life pharmacy brands. It has also invested in specialist medical and pharmacy services with a string of acquisitions since a stock market flotation in 2019.

The group, led by said chief executive Ger Rabbette, employs more than 2,900 people across Ireland, UK, Germany, Switzerland and the US, as well as the Benelux and Nordics regions.

In a statement the CCPC said it decided last April to carry out a full Phase 2 investigation into the proposed acquisition and subsequently issued an assessment to the parties in September 2022.

"Having completed its full investigation, the CCPC reached the conclusion that the proposed acquisition may not be put into effect as it will result in a substantial lessening of competition in each of the markets for: the provision of buying group services in the State; and the provision of common management and branding services in the State.”

Blocked a takeover is rare – the Uniphar case is the first to be formally blocked since the authority was restructured in its current form in 2014 through a merger of competition and consumer protection agencies. It can be that case that parties to a proposed takeover cancel a deal themselves if they have a sense it may be blocked.

The full CCPC determination of why it blocked the Uniphar deal must be published no later than 60 working days after the date of the determination and after allowing the parties the opportunity to request that confidential information be removed from the published version.