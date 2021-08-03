Competition authority opens formal process to review AIB/Ulster Bank deal

AIB’s proposed acquisition of Ulster Bank’s €4.2bn of commercial loans has been formally notified to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, the start of its regulatory approval process.

The notification does not include any reference to a mooted sale of Ulster Bank’s tracker mortgages to AIB. Talks in relation to that deal are understood to be at a less advanced stage.

The deal to buy commercial loans was first announced as a potential acquisition by AIB and Ulster Bank owner NatWest in February, when the two banks announced they’d signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding at the same time Permanent PTSB said it would buy the bulk of Ulster’s retail lending.

This agreement is for the sale of around €4.2bn portfolio of performing commercial lending, plus up to €2.8bn of undrawn exposures.

In June AIB and NatWest stepped things up again by signing of a legally binding agreement for the commercial loans and that deal was notified to the CCPC On Friday last.

Any third party with views on the deal has until August 16th to raise them with the competition authority, which can open a second phase investigation if there are issues to address.

Approximately 280 employees who are directly involved in the servicing of the Ulster Bank loan book will transfer to AIB under the Transfer of Undertakings legislation, if the deal goes ahead as planned.

Banking consolidation is happening at a frantic pace in Ireland this year.

The CCPC is currently also considering Bank of Ireland’s planned takeover of KBC’s business here, which with the AIB/Ulster Bank and the planned Permanent TSB/Ulster Bank deals will reduce the number of retail banks here from five to three. Meanwhile AIB has secured competition approval for its takeover of Goodbody Stockbrokers which would suggest Bank of Ireland’s planned takeover of Davy Stockbrokers will be treated similarly.