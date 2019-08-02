Company offering Irish staff two weeks paid ‘Life Leave’ for 'significant moments' - including getting a new puppy

A BREWING COMPANY is offering their employees in Ireland and the UK two weeks of additional paid leave so that they can enjoy life's special moments, such as preparing for a wedding or adjusting to having a new pet.

Molson Coors, Ireland’s third largest beer company that produces drinks including Coors and Carling, launched the new employee initiative in Ireland and the UK today, which offers staff up to two weeks extra paid leave annually.

Employees can apply to avail of the 'Life Leave' policy for the 'significant moments' in life, such as settling in a new puppy at home, moving house, studying for exams, or preparation in the days leading up to a wedding.

The policy is part of the brewer’s new 'Moments that Matter' programme, which has been designed to offer employees an industry-leading approach to work life balance.

The company, which employs over 2,000 people across the UK and Ireland recently received a Silver accolade from mental health charity, MIND, in its annual Workplace Wellbeing Index, for their steps to improve workplace wellbeing in the industry.

Molson Coors’s employees will be able to use Life Leave on top of their existing holiday entitlement and all other leave policies, including sickness and compassionate absence. Ryan McFarland, General Manager for Ireland, said that the initiative is in recognition of the growing demand for flexible working policies.

"The way we all work has changed," he said.

"For our people to perform at their best, we recognise they need an employer that provides flexibility and understands their personal priorities. There are often things going on in our lives which we would normally use annual leave to sort out, but this eats into actual downtime.

"We wanted to change that and give our people the ability to take care of what matters in their life without running down holiday days.”

The company has also hired three fully trained mental health employees in Ireland to provide support and advice to colleagues when needed, as well as to direct them to professional help where required.

Adam Firby, HR Director for the UK and Ireland, added that the leave is there to ensure that employees don't have to take regular holiday leave for these significant moments in life, and can instead use it for its intended purpose.

"We’re really proud of the team culture we’ve created," he said.

"Many of our employees already work on a flexible basis, but we wanted to take this one step further.

"Launching Life Leave allows people to use their holiday as it’s meant to be- a break, whilst knowing they’ve got the breathing space to tap into extra leave for the planned and unplanned life moments."

Life Leave will be drawn down by employees annually on top of their standard 32 days of annual leave.

