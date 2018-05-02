Company at centre of Facebook data scandal closing down - report
The Cambridge Analytica consultancy at the center of this year's Facebook privacy row is closing, the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday reported the founder of the firm's UK-based parent as saying.
SCL Group founder Nigel Oakes confirmed that both companies were closing, the WSJ said.
The newspaper added, citing an unnamed source, that the decision was taken because the companies were losing clients and facing mounting legal fees in the Facebook investigation.
In a statement confirming the news, the firm said: “Over the past several months, Cambridge Analytica has been the subject of numerous unfounded accusations and, despite the company’s efforts to correct the record, has been vilified for activities that are not only legal, but also widely accepted as a standard component of online advertising in both the political and commercial arenas.
“Despite Cambridge Analytica’s unwavering confidence that its employees have acted ethically and lawfully, which view is now fully supported by Mr Malins’ report [independent investigator Julian Malins], the siege of media coverage has driven away virtually all of the company’s customers and suppliers.
“As a result, it has been determined that it is no longer viable to continue operating the business, which left Cambridge Analytica with no realistic alternative to placing the company into administration.”
The row over the improper use of data on 87 million Facebook users by Cambridge Analytica in President Donald Trump's 2016 U.S. election campaign, has hurt the shares of the world's biggest social network and prompted multiple official investigations.
Online Editors